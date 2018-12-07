CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide Friday evening after one person was stabbed.
It happened in the 1000 block of North Jerry, east of Raymore.
A suspect was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. at a residence in Belton.
The victim in this incident, an adult male, died from his injuries sustained in this incident.
Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.