Creighton, MO (KCTV) -- A rural school district in Cass County has had so many students out of school due to COVID-19 that it decided to close the schools on Friday.
The Sherwood Cass R-VIII School District did not require masks at the start of school. Thursday night, with 37% of the school population out on quarantine or isolation, that changed. The school board had an emergency meeting and voted to require masks when kids return to school on Tuesday.
Tonya Gentry, who has grandkids in the district, was fuming. She argued the board made a mistake when they decided not to require masks at the start of the school year.
“Bam. Not even two weeks in, we’re closed again. It doesn’t make any sense to me. They should have done it from the beginning,” Gentry said.
Superintendent Steve Ritter defended the decision as something that was right at the time and always subject to change.
“At that point we didn't have very many positive cases in our community,” said Ritter. The board in their conversation discussed that if the status should change for the community then if we needed to have a special board meeting, we could and we could change that guidance, which is what happened.”
“You use the information that you have at your disposal to make decisions. It’s very easy to look back and say that things didn’t go well.”
On Friday, he said, 29 students and 5 staff members had tested positive in the past 10 days. That has resulted 282 staff and students currently in quarantine or isolation.
Ritter said says a four-day weekend will hopefully put a pause on spread. Teachers used Friday to make arrangements with parents of the quarantined kids to teach them virtually until they return. They will return based on 10 days from the time of exposure, so they will not all be returning at once.
The new mask mandate will significantly lessen the quarantine numbers, not necessarily by limiting the number of people infected, but because of Missouri Department of Health guidelines for schools that are more lenient on quarantine if masks are worn by everyone.
The health department’s website states that as of November 20, 2020, “if the school has implemented a mask mandate, AND appropriate masks were being worn correctly by both individuals during the time of exposure in the school setting, the individual who came in contact with the person with COVID-19 does not have to quarantine at home.”
Two parents we met in Creighton, who did not want to talk on camera or give their names, said they were happy the district did not initially require masks. They were opposed to mandates. But both of them said they support the new mandate. They’ve seen the numbers and they want their kids in school in-person.
“I saw it coming,” said Jennifer Kipriva, who has three kids in the district.
She was on the fence about a mask mandate before school started but embraces it now.
“I’ve seen so many people go down so fast, and the thought of that happening to my kid is terrifying,” she said. “So many kids are getting quarantined every day. So if masks are going to help then masks are going to help. Let’s do it.”
