CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man living in Belton has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
On Wednesday, deputies in Cass County were helping the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force serve a search warrant in Belton as part of an ongoing child pornography and child enticement investigation.
The warrant was served in the 500 block of Sagebrush Lane in Belton.
The authorities arrested Kenneth T. Mize, 36, at the residence.
Mize, a registered sex offender in Cass County, has been charged with two counts of failure to register as sex offender. He was charged because he failed to register an online account and email address.
Mize had previously registered as a sex offender in Oct. 2018 at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, but he must notify the sheriff’s office in person within three business days of any change to: Vehicles, temporary lodging information, temporary residence information, email address, instant messaging address, and any other designations used in internet communications, postings, or telephone communication.
Mize is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail and is held on a $100,000 cash only bond.
