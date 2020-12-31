CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Seven people were arrested Thursday afternoon in Cass County after a search warrant was executed by the Cass County Sheriff's Office Criminal Apprehension Unit.
Deputies investigated a home in the 18000 block of E. 281st Street, which is located just southwest of Harrisonville.
Police discovered 14 people inside a home, including a juvenile.
Of the 14, seven were arrested on active warrants and pending narcotics charges. Six others were questioned and released, while the juvenile was released to the State's custody.
"There is a lot of time, effort, and manpower into securing a search warrant," Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber. "This investigation has a tremendous amount of work to go and our deputies will work tirelessly to ensure that anyone committing crimes will be brought to justice."
