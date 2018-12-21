CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident that happened on Friday.
Deputies were called to the area of S. State Route Y and State Line Road around 11:30 a.m. to investigate a crash.
The crash happened when an SUV that was headed east hit a combine that was being towed west by a large truck.
The SUV hit a tire on the combine.
The person driving the SUV died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
The other driver was not injured.
