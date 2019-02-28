KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After nearly 90 years of serving food in the River Market, Cascone's Grill will close for good on Thursday.
Owner George Cascone said the decision is a culmination of several things including the impact of the streetcar, parking fees and a rent increase.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. before it will close its doors.
“I consider the Cascone’s like my family because we have been coming here for so long,” said Timberlyn Malewski, whose family has gone there to eat for four generations.
Cascone sold his restaurant to the owner of Anton’s.
