KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You can’t drive on Interstate 35 into downtown without seeing Kansas City’s newest e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.
It doesn’t involve a counter or standing in line. You simply just show up, and retrieve it from the vending machine.
Kansas City is the first Carvana Car Vending Machine location in Missouri and the 18th in the United States. Additional vending machines are located in cities across Tennessee, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
Standing eight stories high, holding 27 vehicles, the Kansas City location provides a memorable and customer-centric pickup experience.
Customers can hop on Carvana.com to check out more than 15,000 cars. They can finance, purchase, trade-in and then schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery, or car vending machine pick-up of that car. Those who choose to pick their car up at the vending machine receive an oversized coin to activate it.
You even get seven days to test the car out with an opportunity for a full refund if you decide you don’t like the car. Every vehicle is Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous, 150-point inspection, has never been in a reported accident and has no frame damage.
“We launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to the Kansas City metro area just over a year ago,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’ve found that area residents appreciate our new way to buy a car and as we grow our presence in the Midwest, we’re proud to add a Car Vending Machine to Kansas City’s skyline, as well as expand our services to Topeka today.”
Located at 1700 W. 29th St., Carvana is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s car vending machines is free for all Carvana customers.
Carvana also launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Topeka; and area residents can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle, receive a real offer in just minutes and schedule as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.