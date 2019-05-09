MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Would you buy a car without a salesperson walking you through the process?
Carvana is opening its car vending machine in Cambridge Circle for online buyers who don't mind skipping the dealership.
In 2019, car buying is all about the experience regardless of where you are buying.
At Country Hill Motors in Merriam, the sale isn't just about the vehicle.
Danny Zaslavski is the general manager of the used car dealership. He said browsing and even buying online has become an important part of their business.
“A lot of people are starting the process online and then we're helping them finish what they started,” he said. “We know that buying it is part of the process, but how we service it after is so important.”
However, even in the digital age, a lot of customers still prefer the face-to-face experience with a dealer and a test drive.
“I'd venture to say that about 70 percent of our customers don't buy the same car they picked out online,” Zaslavski said.
Now, there's another kind of experience.
“Carvana's a whole new way to buy a car,” Amy O'Hara said.
Online vendors like Carvana pitch a streamlined process.
“There's no haggling,” she said. “What you see online is what you pay.”
Their car pickup in Cambridge Circle operates like a vending machine. Dropping a coin in the slot is the cherry on top for those who order a new ride.
“It can be as fun as you want to make it and we want to celebrate that purchase with you,” O'Hara said.
Most Americans still prefer going to a dealership to shop for a car, but even online dealers are offering opportunities to get behind the wheel before a customer makes a final decision.
“Our sales staff will do a Facetime with them, do walkarounds around the car, send videos,” Zaslavski said.
Carvana offers a seven-day return period in place of a test drive.
“Our average car buyer is the average car buyer who doesn't differentiate between online and in person,” O'Hara said.
Zaslavski believes buyers will still favor dealerships for the foreseeable future.
“Not all used cars are created equal,” he said.
They offer a personalized experience.
“The consumer, at the end of the day, cares about the car they're purchasing and does it fit their needs,” he said.
It’s an experience the virtual world doesn't offer for now.
