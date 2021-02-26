Clinton County vaccine line

Many cars waited in line Friday morning and after as over 1,000 individuals were expected to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. 

 Greg Payne

CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- Cars packed the streets near First Baptist Church in Clinton, MO as the church hosted a mass vaccination site on Friday.

Coordinators for the event expected more than 1,000 individuals to show up.

Among those individuals that showed up were some from the Kansas City metro area.

"When I was a little kid, I hated getting shots, but I was never looking forward to a shot more than today," said Charles Loftus, who lives in the metro.

Dr. Randy Shipman, the pastor at First Baptist Church, said the church is a central point for the community.

"We built this facility for the community and we use it for the church so if it’s a community thing it’s happening," Shipman said.

The church is handing out gift cards for individuals to spend at local spots in Clinton.

