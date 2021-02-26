CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- Cars packed the streets near First Baptist Church in Clinton, MO as the church hosted a mass vaccination site on Friday.
Coordinators for the event expected more than 1,000 individuals to show up.
Among those individuals that showed up were some from the Kansas City metro area.
"When I was a little kid, I hated getting shots, but I was never looking forward to a shot more than today," said Charles Loftus, who lives in the metro.
Dr. Randy Shipman, the pastor at First Baptist Church, said the church is a central point for the community.
"We built this facility for the community and we use it for the church so if it’s a community thing it’s happening," Shipman said.
The church is handing out gift cards for individuals to spend at local spots in Clinton.
Many cars are lined up at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, MO with people waiting to get vaccinated. This is a mass vaccination site for the state of Missouri. These people are getting their 2nd dose. Coordinators say they are expecting more than 1,000 people today. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/9VT371Bi4D— Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 26, 2021
This gentleman is one of many who travelled over an hour this morning from the KC metro to Clinton, MO for the COVID vaccine. *Yes, we did get permission to shoot him getting vaccinated* @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/9vH8auNQu4— Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 26, 2021
