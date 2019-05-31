NORBORNE, MO (KCTV) -- Flooding along the Missouri River is about to peak near farming communities northeast of Kansas City.
In Norborne, people are working long hours to keep the river from doing more damage.
Farmers aren't in their fields and many can't even get to all their land. Instead, they're out on the levee planting sandbags.
Towns like Norborne depend on farming, so they're doing everything they can to pitch in as the river inches higher and higher.
Jenna Korff has been working nonstop for the last two days. “My arms are super sore, but it's worth it,” she said.
She's one of many volunteers who answered an emergency call.
“Hopefully we can make an impact,” she said. “There's tons of sand, but I know we want to help out.
Her high school has been a sandbagging hub for Carroll County for several weeks now.
“We're fighting the pesky old river from county line to county line,” said County Commissioner Stan Falke.
This week, heavy rains are pushing the river's limits again.
“It's emotionally draining,” Falke said. “This started back in March and it's a never-ending battle.”
They're doing this for each other and for their families. Their livelihood is at stake.
“We have lots of farmland that's underwater or in danger of being flooded,” Phyllis Swearingin said.
Korff’s father owns hundreds of acres that probably won't be planted this year.
“I know the stress level he's at and we can't get anything in the ground,” Korff said. “I'm sure it's the same as every farmer.”
Nearly everyone there is connected to a farm in some way.
“That's why I'm here,” Korff said. “I'm not out in the field helping.”
It takes a village to contain a river, but Norborne's greatest tool is its people.
“We're small but we're mighty,” Korff said.
On Friday, a levee did break a few miles downstream near Dewitt. Carroll County is advising people in that area to evacuate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.