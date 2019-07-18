CARROLLTON, MO (KCTV) -- With the scorching temperatures that many in our region are facing, a lot of people are probably wishing for a nice cool rain. However, one county is still trying to dry out.
Carroll County, like many parts of the Midwest, has been underwater a couple of times this season.
A swollen Missouri River from snow melt and heavy spring rains continues to cause problems.
“Any rain event or snow pack as it melts will have to come right by Waverly station and come right at us here at Carroll County,” Commissioner Stan Falke said.
This is the second incident the county has experienced this year. The first was in March and the second was on May 28.
“That’s when our local levee infrastructure breached in four different spots here in Carroll county,” Falke said.
That caused major flooding everywhere.
“At one time we had a little over 200,000 acres underwater,” Falke said.
In a county full of farmers, the damage was very visible. Many are now trying to pick up the damp pieces.
“Virtually our whole county was affected by the flood event in one way or another,” Falke said. “Roads torn up, bridges washed out, infrastructure gone. So, the impact is border to border both north to south, east to west for Carroll County.”
As for the status of the levees, they can’t be fixed yet.
“Right now, we can’t even get to the levees because the waters are still coming through the failures of the levees,” Falke said.
Falke said water in some areas is still around 5 inches above the 20-foot flood zone. More water is still coming from Montana, where the Missouri River starts. For right now, there is no answer for when the flooding will stop.
“The National Weather Service can’t tell us because nobody knows,” Falke said.
Falke said it could take up until fall for the waters to decrease and for crews to go out and fix the broken levees to prevent further damage.
