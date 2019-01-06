KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a suspect was shot by an officer on Sunday morning.
The incident happened in Westport sometime before 9:30 a.m. at W. 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
The suspect was wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened in the area of W. 40th Street and Walnut Street.
A security guard from the Midtown Baptist Church saw incident happen and followed the suspect on foot.
Then, the guard called the police and they arrived at 39th and Baltimore.
While making an arrest there, the suspect reached for one officer's gun and a second officer at the scene shot the suspect.
The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
The officers involved are expected to recover from any injuries they may have sustained during the incident.
Church services at Redeemer Fellowship, which is on Baltimore Avenue near where the incident happened, will not be affected because of this shooting.
