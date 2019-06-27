Cargo the kitten survives time in Kansas City shipping container

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A kitten miraculously survived for an extended amount of time in a local shipping company’s container.
Late Wednesday, three kittens were found by shipping company employees in a container that had likely been closed for an extended amount of time. Only one of the kittens survived and was taken to the KC Pet Project.
Once at the KC Pet Project, the kitten received care from the veterinary team who reported that he was dehydrated and starving. The team says that after just one night, the kitten is already showing signs of recovery and is beginning to move on his own.
They named the kitten Cargo, and he will continue to receive care while being fostered by a veterinary technician.
Cargo is among the 47 animals KC Pet Project took in yesterday alone, and the shelter is asking for donations to their Roadrunner medical Fund to help provide care to these animals. The shelter is also asking for people willing to adopt and foster these animals.
