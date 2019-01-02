KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Advocates want answers Wednesday night after they say a homeless man was soaked during below freezing temps by a firefighter who put out the man’s campfire.

The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department is investigating after a concerned citizen filed a complaint about how the illegal burn was extinguished.

The man, known as PJ, says around 2:00 o’clock in the morning on New Year’s Day, a firefighter put out his fire and drenched him and his belongings.

“Look get away from the fire or you are going to get doused I’m turning the hose on.” That’s the warning PJ says he got before he was soaked. Due to injuries and poor circulation, PJ often relies on a cane and moves slowly.

“All of the sudden the hose opened up. The fire was doused I was doused,” PJ told KCTV5.

Tonight, a medical team from Care Beyond the Boulevard stopped to check on several of their homeless patients including PJ.

“Worried of course about frostbite, hypothermia,” said Jaynell Assmann, Founder and Director of Care Beyond the Boulevard. She continued, “we know him very well. We've done a lot to try and help him.”

Two nights a week they use their bus, a mobile medical center, to take medical care to the streets. This evening, nurses treated PJ’s feet and made sure he had dry, warm clothing.

“We treat them like humans which is so important to them because for so long they've been pushed away by so many people,” explained Assmann.

Assmann says she was disheartened to hear PJ was drenched by a fire hose.

“Just providing compassion and thinking about, ‘would I do this to someone who was living in a house,” questioned Assmann.

A spokesperson for the fire department says they already talked to the person who filed the complaint and will be speaking with firefighters and a police officer who were there when the fire was put out.

“Right now, I’d like to believe the initial reports we got that PD was on the scene the whole time. We asked the gentleman to move, he moved, and we extinguished the fire. We will be following up. We take this very seriously. If we find any wrong doing by our members we'll take action on that,” voiced Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker, KCMO Fire Department.

Several advocates are working with PJ to help find a permanent home.

KCTV5 will check back in with the fire department to find out the results of their investigation.