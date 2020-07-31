ST LOUIS (KMOV) -- Friday's Cardinals game against the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after at least one positive test from the Cardinals organization, according to national reports.
MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the Cardinals had the positive tests, but no other information was made immediately available. ESPN is also reporting the game has been postponed.
This week, multiple games have been postponed across baseball.
The positive tests come after the Phillies played three games against the Marlins from Friday to Sunday to open their seasons. The teams decided to play Sunday's game even after several Marlins players had tested positive for coronavirus.
