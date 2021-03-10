SUMNER COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Game wardens for the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism department said the carcass of an American Alligator was found in Sumner County, KS recently.
It was found by an employee from the Kansas Department of Transportation while they were working near the Ninnescah River.
Wardens issued a warning to Kansans regarding the discovery.
"This a reminder that even though they might be cute babies, they will grow up to be a dangerous predator," a statement said. "They grow a foot per year for their first ten years of life, after which the rate of growth slows. People never really think about the consequences of having an animal that is meant to live in the wild and trying to raise it as a pet. A captive raised alligator, even if it's for only a year or so, can NEVER be released into the wild."
Circumstances regarding the discovery of the carcass are unknown.
The carcass of an American Alligator was discovered in the Ninnescah River by a KDOT worker working on the riverbank in...Posted by Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.