LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- This all started last Tuesday when a staff member at Kennedy Elementary reported feeling nauseous. She went to the doctor and found she had elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
That's when the district shifted into high gear to make sure students and staff are safe.
The portion of the building where the complaints came from houses the preschool students ages three to five.
Staff members said many of them are special needs students. The district said once that staff member alerted them about the carbon monoxide levels in her body, it launched an investigation.
"Found that one of our gas-powered hot water heaters was not venting properly due to roof repairs. Roofers had covered the piping so that equipment was immediately turned off," Julie Boyl, who is with Lawrence Public Schools, said.
The district said since then, air quality testing has been done every day and so far, there have been no detectable traces of carbon monoxide.
The district sent letters home to parents and staff letting them know what was happening and outside of any normal illnesses you typically find in an elementary school. They said no additional illnesses have been reported.
Parents KCTV5 talked to said it's a scary thought.
"It's kind of worrisome. I mean this is my kid, I want to make sure he's safe and he's healthy. It's concerning to me yeah," Travis Waugh, who is the father of a 5-year-old, said.
One staff member told KCTV5 off-camera about feeling nauseous, others she said had suffered from migraines.
That woman said they've asked the district repeatedly for the dates of those roof repairs, so they can tell if it coincided with them not feeling well, but they said they've been unable to get a straight answer.
The hot water heater in question will stay off for the rest of the school year. The district said it will be repaired or replaced over the summer.
More inspections were conducted Monday at Kennedy Elementary and still found no detectable traces of carbon monoxide. The school district could not say when those roof repairs were made. They do say they're pulling the records for KCTV5.
