INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence police responded to a car and motorcycle crash that left one with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Sunday at approximately 7:00 p.m., police responded to a crash that involved a car and a motorcycle on US 24 Highway east of Susquehanna.
Police say that a Chevrolet Cruze was heading westbound and made a left turn and was then struck by a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The driver of the Cruze was not injured.
The male rider of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
