KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The owner of a car said the reason he has it back is because a man grabbed onto the car window and held on until he was able to stop a thief.
While on break outside from his job at Metro PCS near 34th and Troost, Mikey looked away from his running car for just a moment and that’s when a stranger jumped in.
“I instantly tried to stop him,” Mikey, said. “I was hitting him trying to get him out.”
Mikey’s friend Tony latched onto the half open back window as the suspect sped off.
“He managed to get the window to drop from I guess his weight. He jumped through the back window and hopped in the front and told him to get out,” Mikey said.
The thief swerved knocking Mikey to the ground, but Tony held on.
“He ran over my foot in my own car,” Mikey said.
Once inside the car, Tony scared the driver who bailed and ran away.
“That’s the guy that helped me get my car, that’s him right there,” Mikey said.
Tony said his instincts kicked in.
KCTV5 asked Tony, “Did you feel like a hero for a minute?”
Tony replied, “Yeah.”
“Superman! Super Tony!” Mikey said.
It appears the same suspect, that was still wearing the exact same outfit, decided to try again less than one mile away at Linwood Super Foods.
He casually glanced into Dominic Llek’s 1998 gray Mercedes-Benz as Dominic worked inside the store.
“He asked me if I was selling my car,” Llek continued. “I said, ‘I'm not selling it.’”
So the man decided to steal it instead.
“I didn’t' catch anything that he was going to do something because it's daylight and I see him. Everybody else was watching him,” Llek said.
Both men want you to take a close look at the surveillance video, so the man is caught before he rips off another person who is working to make a living.
“The car is everything for me. Now that I don't have it, I'm just stuck,” Llek said. “I wasn't prepared for this. I live up north. I have to ride a taxi to work, every day. I don't have that kind of money.”
If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, the victims hope you will call Kansas City Missouri police.
