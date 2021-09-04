INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A family in Independence was left to pick up the pieces after a car crashed into their home on Friday night.
A car crashed into a home Friday at 39th and Spring Street.
Police are investigating what led to the crash, but have not determined what happened.
Patricia Findley says she and her four kids would have been inside, but a gut feeling told her not to stay out after work.
"I was coming back home from that area and we decided not to come home last night," she said. We went to the fair up on the square. We were only there maybe 15 minutes and I got a phone call from my neighbor that a car smashed through my house."
Shocking video from Findley's neighbor shows the moment the car went through her home.
She says she and her family have lost almost everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.