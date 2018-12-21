Car Santa surprises Kansas City families in need with gift of freedom, new beginning

RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- Some families in need got an early Christmas present, and, for many, the present was so much more than a gift with four wheels.
It was a gift of freedom and a new beginning.
“This is a real big surprise. I didn't know,” Keeya Dennis said.
When Dennis woke up Friday morning, she had no idea why there was a limo waiting for her and her six kids outside.
The limo brought them to the Argosy Casino where she was handed the keys to a van. She's been without a car for almost a full year now.
“I'm trying not to cry. Trying to be a big girl, but I'm so, so happy. It's a blessing,” Dennis said.
And, Dennis was just one of 20 deserving families to be surprised with a car from Cars 4 Heroes. It is something Car Santa Terry Franz has been doing for 23 years.
“I give them a tool for a car to go to doctor, to get groceries and to get their life on track,” Franz said.
Retired Kansas City Chief Deron Cherry always joins in the fun, often filling the cars with groceries or Christmas presents for the kids.
Dennis’ family, in particular, touched his heart.
“Especially in cold right now, having to get up and walk to work or stand at bus stop … picking up from school … for kids, that's a big deal. That's something we all take for granted,” Cherry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.