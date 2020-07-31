LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A road rage crash Thursday along I-470 in Lee's Summit left a driver shot and the suspected shooter in custody.
Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to I-470 near the Pryor Road exit ramp, where police arrested a suspect and medical crews treated a driver for minor injuries from a crash and shooting.
The incident began when the suspect slammed on their brakes in front of the victim while the two were exiting the interstate onto Pryor Road. The victim was unable to stop on the wet pavement and rear-ended the suspect, according to the Lee's Summit Police Department.
The victim spun out onto the shoulder. That's when the suspect accelerated and rammed the driver's side door of the victim's car, police said. The suspect then allegedly fired several shots from a handgun into the victim's vehicle.
The victim was grazed in the shooting and suffered minor injuries from the crash. Police said they located the shooter and took the suspect into custody.
