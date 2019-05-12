Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - A car hit the front of a home after a crash in Kansas City's northeast.
At about 11:45 a.m., an accident occurred at E. 9th and Newton between two cars.
One vehicle went through a fence and hit the porch and balcony of a home.
Police told KCTV5 that at least two people were transported to the hospital. A total of four to five ambulances were originally called to the scene.
It is unknown the extent of injuries at this time.
KCTV5 is working to gather more details.
