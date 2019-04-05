KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night, which led to a car going into a building.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at 63rd and Paseo.
While on the way to the scene, police began to hear that there was also a vehicle that had gone into a building in the same area.
When police arrived, the fire department was already there treating a victim who had sustained life-threatening gunshot injuries.
The other person had not been shot, but had minor injuries sustained during the crash.
Both people were taken area hospitals for treatment.
The shooting happened a couple of blocks away from where the car crashed into the building.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Assault Squad at 816-234-5227 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
