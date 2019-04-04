OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- Crews from the fire department went to an apartment in Osawatomie on Thursday after a Dodge Challenger went into someone's bedroom.
The incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. at the Chestnut Manor apartment complex in the area of 12th and Chestnut.
Two people in the car were taken to the hospital and were treated for minor injuries.
No one inside the building was injured.
Both the vehicle and the structure were significantly damaged.
Two units were damaged during the accident and both of those residents have been displaced. The local Red Cross chapter and the apartment complex's management are assisting them.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.