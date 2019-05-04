CHILLICOTHE, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a vehicle fell almost 25 feet after being involved in a crash on a bridge in Chillicothe.
At about 4 p.m., officers went to the Canadian Pacific bridge on Ryan Lane west of Mitchell Road on a two-vehicle accident.
Officers said the vehicles were going in opposite directions and crashed near the crest of the bridge.
The driver who was going west over corrected and went off the northern side of the bridge, falling about 24.5 feet to the railroad tracks below.
The driver sustained serious injuries and had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after being extricated.
The driver who was going east hit the southern side of the bridge, continued going east, and ended up in a field.
That driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Because of all the damage the bridge sustained, it is no longer usable.
Ryan lane is closed from Mitchell Road to Industrial Road and is blocked off by temporary barricades until permanent ones can be installed.
