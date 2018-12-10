KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Neighbors heard the bang of an SUV crashing into a building in the West Bottoms.
They ran to see if they could help the three people inside the mangled vehicle.
The spot where the driver hit several curbs before going airborne and landing upside down against a building is a treacherous sight.
Before the SUV landed upside down, Nicole Dearing heard the driver losing control of the vehicle from her West Bottoms loft.
“A car was going really, really fast. Probably 70 to 80 miles per hour. They screeched to the right and hit the first curb,” said Dearing.
“It skipped like a rock hitting water, it hit two or three curbs,” Dearing continued, “then I heard a very loud crash. I looked and saw the car airborne, so I knew it wasn’t going to be a pretty sight.”
Dearing and several other neighbors ran to see if anyone inside needed help. When they reached the vehicle, smoke from the airbags and a small fire filled the air.
“Everyone ran out and they were able to get the kid out of the car very quickly,” expressed Dearing.
“We had a tenant bring a fire extinguisher," exclaimed Dearing.
Emergency responders took the child and two adults to the hospital. Firefighters described their injuries as non-life threatening.
“Everyone was in the right place at the right time to make it not as bad of a situation,” voiced Dearing.
Neighbors say the intersection is dangerous with many drivers coming off the bridge at high speeds.
They’ve seen crashes before but not like the one they saw Monday night.
