KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A head-on crash Monday night has left one person dead and another with injuries.
Police say the incident happened on Kaw Drive east of N 57th Street just before 6:30 p.m.
The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, only described as a 25-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
