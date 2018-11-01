KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A murdered KCK police officer's brother has filed a complaint against the Wyandotte County District Attorney.
He is upset with the way the D.A. handled the case, which resulted in a guilty plea from the man charged with killing Captain Dave Melton.
The complaint from Melton’s brother says he submitted it to a regulatory branch of the courts in Topeka. Specifically, they regulate the Rules of Professional Conduct.
John Melton said he didn’t cite any specifics in those rules, because he’s not familiar with them, but just expressed his frustrations one after another.
The complaint revolves around Jamaal Lewis' prosecution for the murder of Captain Melton.
D.A. Mark Dupree amended the initial charge of capital murder with an added option for the jury to convict on felony murder, which would lead to a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
The family accepted that as a failsafe for the jury if the facts could not prove premeditation.
However, they were shocked to learn that Lewis had the right to plead guilty to that prior to the trial. They said Dupree never warned them that could happen and that, when they angrily confronted him, he lashed back at them.
"He was mad," John Melton said, "yelling, screaming. And that, to me, is unprofessional. I mean, especially when... I mean, we were blindsided."
When the guilty plea happened last week, Dupree’s office said the Victim’s Bill of Rights was followed. He also said a gag order, in addition to those very Rules of Professional Conduct, prevent him from commenting further.
Melton said he’s not aware of the legal specifics but just felt like he had to take every step possible to stand up for his brother and what he sees as a miscarriage of justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.