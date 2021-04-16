Howard Vincent
UPDATE: Howard Vincent has been located safely in Linn County, Kansas.

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) --- Police are looking for a missing 79-year-old man.

Howard Vincent was last seen Friday afternoon in the 12000 block of Food Lane.

Vincent is 5'6" and weighs 189 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a brown cap, checkered shirt and brown pants when he was last seen.

He's driving a red 2005 Ford F150 bearing a Missouri license plate of 2PDB99.

Police say he has dementia.

