LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Liberty police have issued an Endangered Silver Alert for Henry Talley who went missing Saturday afternoon near 774 Reese St., Liberty, MO.
Talley is a 69-year-old black man and is 5'7", 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a black and gray beard. He was last wearing a red long sleeve shirt, red pants and red shoes.
He was also last seen driving a blue 2015 Ford F150 bearing MO, with MO license plate, 3SBP54. Police say he was heading to Arkansas. Talley is diagnosed with Dementia.
Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.