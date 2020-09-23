KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- As concerns over coronavirus loom heading into the upcoming presidential election, a lot of voters are wondering how they can submit a mail-in ballot and whether they qualify.
The answer to that depends on where you live.
In Missouri, anyone is eligible to vote by mail, but most people must have their ballot notarized. Some new COVID-19 allowances, though, do permit some people to submit a mail-in ballot without notarization. To be eligible to submit a mail-in ballot without notarizing it, you must either have coronavirus or belong to a high-risk group, including at least one of the following:
- Aged 65 or older
- Live in a long-term care facility
- Have chronic lung disease
- Have serious heart condition
- Are immunocompromised
- Have diabetes
- Have chronic kidney disease or are undergoing dialysis
- Have liver disease
The last day for Missouri voters to request, by mail, an absentee or mail-in ballot be sent to you by your local election official is Oct. 21
In Kansas, anyone can request and turn in a mail-in ballot. To do so, you must complete an application for an advance ballot and include your driver's license number or copy of your photo identification.
The deadline to submit advance voting applications to your county election official is Oct. 27 for the November general election. Your ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received in the county election office by the close of business on the Friday following the general election.
Click here for more information on mail-in voting in Missouri.
Click here for more information on mail-in voting in Kansas.
