KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A UMKC student accused of spraying chemicals at a controversial speaker now faces several charges.
Police arrested Gerard Dabu during what students said was supposed to be a peaceful, silent protest.
On Friday, UMKC administrators wouldn't speak on- camera, but told KCTV5 News that they are holding listening sessions for students who want to talk about last night. We've also seen video from several angles showing what led up to that incident.
"I hope we come out of this stronger and I know we are because we are a university that prides itself on diversity and being inclusive," said Justice Horn, Student Body President-Elect. "This event didn't reflect the student body as a whole."
Margaret Stansell was one of the protesters who planned to walk silently out of Michael Knowles' speech entitled “Men Are Not Women.”
Stansell and others are advocates for transgender rights.
She said they had planned to make noise outside the auditorium and not during the event, but that when people started heckling Knowles then things got out of hand.
She took video that shows a student running in from outside. If you zoom in, you can see a water gun.
Stansell and other students told KCTV5 News that student acted on their own.
A video taken by one of Knowles' supporters showed the arrest that followed and the protesters chanting, "Hands up, don't shoot."
“I think it really hurts the cause when someone takes action like this,” Stansell said. “For a protest to be successful, it has to be peaceful. When things like an assault happen, it's all anyone wants to talk about.”
On Friday, one of Knowles' supporters sent us video from his vantage point. Last night, they told us the heckling had interfered with Knowles several times.
Paul said, “In the moment, when people are walking out and saying ‘f you’ and throwing the finger and dump some sort of liquid -- it was a liquid because when he held up his papers it had something dripping off it. In that moment, you don't know exactly what to think.”
The university said the substance in the squirt gun was a mixture of lavender oil and other household chemicals they called harmless.
On Friday, Knowles was tweeting about the incident that happened. He said:
"At least the University of Missouri-Kansas City apologized for the physical assault and relentless shouting I endured last night as an invited speaker on campus.
JUST KIDDING! The Chancellor of the university just sent out an email baselessly smearing me as a bigot."
KCTV5 News also reached out to the group that hosted Knowles last night. Their club president did not respond to us.
