HILLSDALE, KS (KCTV) -- Independence Day weekend has a lot of people hitting the road. This comes as some areas are seeing surges in COVID hospitalizations in some parts of the bi-state area.
Dan Enright comes to Hillsdale Lake from LeRoy, KS every year, but this year was bigger, with four generations coming, pitching tents next to his RV.
“I made a mistake and I invited all the kids and they all showed up,” he said, laughing.
“We’re having a fun time at the lake,” said his grandson, 7-year-old Matthew Sylvester before joining his cousins splashing in an inflatable pool.
“I just love the water,” said Brian Johnson, who came from Grain Valley, MO with a new boat that he was proud to show off.
He said this year wasn’t much different from last year, with COVID not keeping him from the lake in 2020.
“It impacted Thanksgiving and all that, but other than that, Fourth of July, we come out here every year.” He said.
For Dan and Shelley Collette, visiting from Oklahoma, this year was special. They came to see the Kansas City Air Show at New Century Air Center. They had tickets to go last year, but COVID put a kibosh on those plans. They then got more than they were expecting this year.
“Originally it was the Air Force Thunderbirds,” said Dan Collette. “And then that got cancelled over Labor Day. They brought in the Blue Angels, which we love the Blue Angels too. Only to find out a couple days ago, they brought in both!”
Some medical experts say they aren’t particularly concerned about gatherings this holiday weekend, because most of them are outdoors, but there do have some worries about low-vaccination areas seeing surges.
“It’s more of a geyser than a wave now,” said Dr. Steven Stites, MD at the University of Kansas Health System.
He noted that location isn’t a major risk factor for those who are fully vaccinated, but he’s concerned about the potential impact on some of the hospitals.
“If you live in an area with a lot of unvaccinated folks, the data shows that’s where the geyser is going to be, that’s where the rise is going to be,” said Stites. “That’s what happened to Springfield and yes, it’s happening in Northwestern and North Central Missouri.”
There’s lots to like about a camping trip but Enright knows where it’s at.
“I won’t go to Springfield, not right now,” he said. “I will come out to the lake!”
“I’m vaccinated,” said Johnson. “I got mine, so at the end of the day I feel good about going out and spending Fourth of July with my friends and family.”
Stites emphasized that vaccination is strong protection even in those areas with surges, but if you’re vaccinated and nervous about being out, there’s no harm in wearing a mask, sticking to outdoors and keeping your distance.
