Police say child welfare authorities had received abuse reports about a Wichita couple, Brandi Marchant, left and Patrick Javonovich, whose 3-year-old son, Zaiden Javonovich, was found dead at their mobile home. Police say an autopsy will determine the cause of death for Javonovich, whose parents were booked into jail last week on suspicion of felony murder. 

WICHITA, KS (AP) -- At least 22 emergency 911 calls were made about what was happening in a Wichita area home before a 2-year-old was found dead there and the toddler's 4-month-old brother severely injured.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Wichita police found Zaiden Javonovich dead on April 11. Police say his body was facedown and bound in his crib.

The affidavit unsealed Thursday said Zaiden weighed just under 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms) and had cuts on his face consistent with someone pushing his head down into something. His baby brother had broken ribs and a bruised head.

Most of the calls came from Zaiden's mother, 22-year-old Brandi Marchant, and his father, 28-year-old Patrick Javonovich. They are charged with felony murder and child abuse. But Zaiden's grandmother also called seeking help for the children.

