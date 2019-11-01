LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- A California woman is accused of using a teenager to smuggle drugs in Lafayette County, Mo.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A arrested 22-year-old Brenda Alcatraz, court records state.
She has been charged with trafficking drugs, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted out a photo of the 15-year-old who was used.
"Underneath layers of clothing, a bandage, & tape, is 5.5 lbs of meth strapped to the her abdomen," the Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted. "What you don’t see is the exploitation of this juvenile. Thankfully our troopers rescued her & arrested a suspect. Human trafficking is real!"
The girl has been reunited with her family.
Alcaraz will be in court on Nov. 5 in Lafayette Co.
