LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- A volunteer group based out of Louisiana is in Linwood, KS, helping victims recover from the EF-4 tornado that struck that area earlier this week.
The Cajun Navy Foundation is a citizen-led disaster rescue and relief organization that began during the recovery from Hurricane Harvey in 2017. They work alongside local authorities during natural disasters.
KCTV5 Reporter Abigael Jaymes was able to tag along with the organization as they helped people in need:
