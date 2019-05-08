JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- It remains a seller’s market in Kansas City. So, if you’re looking to buy a house, you’ve got to be prepared to get competitive.
Neighborhoods like Brookside, the Country Club Plaza, Waldo, Mission, Prairie Village and Fairway are hot right now.
"Because these are all great safe neighborhoods," ReeceNichols agent Eli Medina said.
Houses below the $250,000 price point go fast. A lot of the times they’ll sell in one day, and the seller’s will have multiple offers above listing price. So, buyers are having to get creative.
Real estate agents have heard of buyers sending letters to sellers to try and sway them or putting in an escalation clause, meaning you’ll pay a certain amount over other offers up to a certain amount.
Medina says there are a lot of out of town buyers, and they’re interested in older neighborhoods with Kansas City charm.
"A lot of buyers are putting more importance on location over square footage. So, instead of seeing everybody move to the outskirts of the city to build these massive homes, which some people still do. We’re still seeing more people want to be closer and want to be in these older, tried and true neighborhoods. Which is driving up the value of all these homes," she said.
The Johnson County Appraiser’s Office shows most cities in the county saw an increase in home sale prices from 2017 to 2018.
Edgerton was the biggest with an almost $20,000 increase. Mission and Westwood Hills were next both with about a 10% increase. Some cities actually saw decreases but not by much.
Real estate agents expect the metro to remain in more of a seller’s market for quite a while.
