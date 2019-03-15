KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An extra busy weekend here in the metro has police taking extra precautions.
Thousands of people will be ascending on the downtown area for both the Big 12 Championship and St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The parade will make its way all the way down Broadway beginning at Linwood and going to 43rd street.
After the parade, and really the entire weekend, police will be dedicating numerous officers to provide extra security in entertainment districts throughout the city like right here in Westport.
Now the parade itself will begin at 11a.m. on Sunday and will last about three hours.
Kansas City, Kansas native and “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet will be the grand marshal for the parade.
The theme will be “Shamrocks and Shenanigans”.
Numerous officers will be patrolling the parade route and nearby areas.
KCPD says they will have well over 100 additional officers to help assist with crowds and the overall safety of the event.
Police want to remind parade-goers that open-container ordinances remain in effect during the parade, and citations will be issued for open consumption of alcohol.
Captain Tim Hernandez with KCPD says it’s taken weeks of preparation to make sure everything goes smoothly this weekend.
“We have many units that are involved that take weeks of preparation to make sure that we can pull this off,” Hernandez said. “Especially when you have two large events like this. To be able to use these resources at both of these events, and we’ll pretty much shuttle them from one event to another.”
There will be designated check point locations throughout the weekend, so officers advise you have a designated driver.
Last year they made 17 DUI arrests with their sobriety check points.
