KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Wednesday is the busiest post-holiday travel day and storms moving into the middle of the country could have an impact on some flights.
From strong winds, to heavy rain, and even snow.
Those who have flights know that things can change their flight status in a heartbeat.
A total of 585,000 travelers are expected to come through the KCI airport over an 18-day period.
Because of this, people are reminded to give themselves plenty of time to get to the airport.
KCI officials say it’s best to get to the airport at least 90 minutes ahead of your flight.
Passengers are also encouraged to check flykci.com for flight status. It can also give you real-time flight status, and parking information.
If you’re dropping someone off or picking someone up at KCI, be prepared to be asked to move if you’re parking at the curbside too long.
If you need a waiting area, there is a free cell phone waiting lot near the FAA Air Traffic Control tower in the middle of the terminal complex.
The lightest travel days were on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
For post-holiday, KCI officials say Saturday January 5th will be the lightest.
