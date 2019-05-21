SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) -- The rain might be letting up, but Tuesday night floods will continue their destruction of businesses in Independence and Sugar Creek.
A flooded stretch of Highway 24 has been an ongoing problem for the past couple of years because of a broken drainage system under the road.
People are hoping the water can drain out a bit before more rain hits this week.
They're frustrated that this hasn't been fixed and because we're right on the edge of the two cities and right on a highway. No one can agree on whose responsibility it is to fix this, it’s even led to drawn-out legal battles.
One local church hopes the water doesn't get any higher.
The waters are creeping closer and closer to the Full Gospel Assembly of God Church.
“It's devastating,” Sharin Ankrom, Pastor, said.
Ankrom's congregation is putting down sandbags, hoping it doesn't flood their basement again.
“It's disturbing because we never know if we're going to have a service when it rains,” Ankrom said.
The church is on the Independence side of Highway 24, which has flooded several times in the past few years.
“It's something that could be fixed, but it's an ongoing problem,” Ankrom said.
Past floods have cost them thousands of dollars. The congregation is frustrated that nothing has been done to fix the broken drain that causes them.
“We've been to court, we've done other things and some other things but nothing gets done,” Ankrom said.
They cancelled bible study on Tuesday because of the water covering their parking lot. They're worried they might have to cancel an outdoor event in a couple of weeks if it keeps raining.
“We might not be able to have those services either,” Ankrom said.
All they can do is appeal to a higher power.
“They've started praying when it rains because we don't know what's going to happen,” Ankrom said.
MoDOT, Sugar Creek and Independence all said they can't comment on the problem drain or plans to repair it because of that pending litigation mentioned earlier.
One business owner has a remedy for the frustration with floodwaters again blocking the road and swamping his business.
The water over Highway 24 offers some relief for Paul Wrabek, a car wash owner.
“I might as well come down here and fish. I can't make any money so I'm taking the day off,” Wrabek said.
Wrabek’s car wash is currently underwater.
“We're losing $2,500 a day,” Wrabek said.
But at least he's having fun.
“I got a lure that works real (SIC) good. For some reason, they stopped biting, but this morning I caught 10,” Wrabek said.
Wrabek said he's been able to launch his boat outside his business too many times in the past few years, waiting for someone to fix the drainage problem that causes this flooding.
“It's a bad deal for everybody,” Wrabek said.
His business is one of several impacted by heavy rains, he wishes someone would take responsibility.
“Get them all on board and get this thing fixed,” Wrabek said.
Wrabek's neighbor, the owner of a liquor store, brought her own boat earlier to survey the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.