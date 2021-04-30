KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- For the first time in over a year, Kansas City's restaurants had the ability to operate at full capacity.
On Monday Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the city would no longer require social distancing inside local shops.
The Mayor added he hopes this is the last order for the city.
“This is the way it’s supposed to be, hanging out together,” said Hi-Dive bar manager Amber Clark. “We’re the ones who take you away from all the troubles and to not be that was the craziest thing.”
Like many people in the service industry she’s welcoming back regulars she hasn’t seen in months.
After a year of doing headcounts and measuring the distance between tables, she’s happy to leave those responsibilities behind.
“We’re here to pour drinks and serve food,” said Clark. “We’re not here to be bouncers and that’s been the big thing over the last year.”
She’s happy those tasks are no longer her responsibility.
“We know it’s going to get wild but we just hope it stays classy and people can help us through the next phase.”
Room 39 General Manager and Co-Owner Andrew Folger said their restaurant is taking a slower approach. They could add back a couple more tables, but he’s not ready for that quiet yet.
“I want to make everybody feel comfortable because a lot of people are coming out for the first time,” said Folger.
He’s been able to witness a few of those “special” first outings himself.
“It’s really amazing I get to see this stuff,” Folger said. “It’s touching. It’s exciting.”
