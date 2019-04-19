KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Marijuana users on both sides of the state line might be tempted to light one up this weekend, but police in Missouri and Kansas caution that it's not a good idea.
The drug is still illegal in both states for now and officers have said they will have extra patrols on the lookout for impaired drivers.
One group of businesses is celebrating with a cannabis product that is legal. On 39th Street, they're planning a 420 pub crawl.
The Hemp Haus is the business that started it all. They sell legal CBD oils and supplements.
On Saturday afternoon, they're getting together with some of the restaurants and bars on their street to celebrate April 20. They will be mixing the products with some of the foods and drinks people already enjoy.
The green grass greeting guests at the Hemp Haus is a sign of the times. Everybody has really had more of an ease about CBD and hemp,” said Eric Oligschlaeger with Hemp Haus.
While this weekend isn't a real holiday, Oligschlaeger and his neighbors on 39th Street are celebrating with CBD drizzled on nachos and dumplings and mixed with cocktails.
Heather Searls works at Black Sheep Bar and Market, one of several businesses along the route.
“We're going to be meeting a lot of new people and they're all going to be moving slower this weekend,” she said. “I'm excited to have that many people introduced to the neighborhood.”
None of the featured products contain THC, but they will be giving out CBD pre-rolls.
“We're not going to be dishing out actual marijuana or anything,” Oligschlaeger said. “It smells just like the cannabis plant.”
Oligschlaeger realizes there might be some overlap in use, which is why their crawl will stay on the Missouri side.
“People will use these for a 50-50 joint, half CBD and half marijuana,” he said. “They might be getting a few whiffs over there in Kansas.”
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department told KCTV5 News they are aware of the event and will have extra patrols in the area keeping an eye out for impaired drivers.
The businesses hope people will celebrate wisely and enjoy their street.
“Uber is your best friend, Uber Eats is your best friend,” Searls said, laughing. “I'm excited to see people walking and not driving around.”
The pub crawl starts at noon on Saturday.
The police also said that, even though the county is no longer prosecuting for possession cases, they will be writing municipal tickets for possession of marijuana. That comes with a $25 fine and could go on your record as a drug charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.