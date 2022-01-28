It seems like everyone around the historic Truman Courthouse is displaying their Chiefs pride in one form or another.

The Independence Square Association hung flags and banners around the downtown area this week to celebrate Kansas City's playoff run. Even the Harry Truman statues in the area are donned with red capes, designed by a local t-shirt company.
 
Jeff Rogers, the executive director of the Independence Square Association, said several local businesses had special items and promotions in honor of the team.
 
"We're really excited that entrepreneur here are excited and using this as an opportunity to get their name out," Rogers said.
 
Clair de la Lune bakery made dozens of pastries and cakes this week topped with red and yellow frosting and sprinkles.
 
Erin Lutrell, the owner of the bakery, said Chiefs-centered orders have been keeping them busy throughout January.
 
"People are using that enthusiasm to reach out to people they love with something sweet," she said.
 
Down the street, Sean Fite's screen printing business has been filling dozens of orders for clothing featuring the number 13 as well as Andy Reid's infamous "grim reaper" quote.
 
"It's been a good week," Fite said. "We really depend on those catchphrases."
 
Rogers was glad to see flags and signs for the Chiefs throughout the square. He hopeful that shoppers that venture downtown for Chiefs excitement will stick around and enjoy the historic district. 
 
"Everyone is wanting to get in here and pull for Chiefs Kingdom and be a part of the party," he said.

