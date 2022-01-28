centerpiece top story
Businesses in downtown Independence celebrate Chiefs' playoff run
- Nathan Vickers
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) --- It seems like everyone around the historic Truman Courthouse is displaying their Chiefs pride in one form or another.
The Independence Square Association hung flags and banners around the downtown area this week to celebrate Kansas City's playoff run. Even the Harry Truman statues in the area are donned with red capes, designed by a local t-shirt company.
Jeff Rogers, the executive director of the Independence Square Association, said several local businesses had special items and promotions in honor of the team.
"We're really excited that entrepreneur here are excited and using this as an opportunity to get their name out," Rogers said.
Clair de la Lune bakery made dozens of pastries and cakes this week topped with red and yellow frosting and sprinkles.
Erin Lutrell, the owner of the bakery, said Chiefs-centered orders have been keeping them busy throughout January.
"People are using that enthusiasm to reach out to people they love with something sweet," she said.
Down the street, Sean Fite's screen printing business has been filling dozens of orders for clothing featuring the number 13 as well as Andy Reid's infamous "grim reaper" quote.
"It's been a good week," Fite said. "We really depend on those catchphrases."
Rogers was glad to see flags and signs for the Chiefs throughout the square. He hopeful that shoppers that venture downtown for Chiefs excitement will stick around and enjoy the historic district.
"Everyone is wanting to get in here and pull for Chiefs Kingdom and be a part of the party," he said.
Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.
Tags
Nathan Vickers
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Shain Bergan
- Updated
- By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON The Associated Press
- Updated
- Morgan Mobley, Shain Bergan
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.