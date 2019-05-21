KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Business owners along Southwest Boulevard are hoping flash floods will not ruin their inventories or leave a destructive, muddy mess to clean up.
The water has receded Tuesday morning in the area, but it was only a short time ago when the street was blocked off due to flash floods.
With the amount of rain coming down this week, the likelihood of flash flooding is high.
Often, people think they can drive safely through a flooded road then realize they can’t which can become too late. It takes just six inches of water to lose control of your car, and it can be swept away in 18-24 inches of water.
While Southwest Boulevard was flooded, barriers were placed to block it off. Though because of the winds, it was pushing the barriers off to the side of the road leaving it open. So, be sure you are keeping a look out while driving.
