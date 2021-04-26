KANSAS CITY, MO -- Indoor and outdoor businesses are ready to adjust as some COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Kansas City, Missouri.
On Monday, Kansas City Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas announced masks are no longer required outdoors. Masks are still required at indoor public places. The updated order takes effect Friday April 30th at 12:01AM.
“Reaction to the announcement from Mayor Quinton today? Boom baby gone,” Stretch at Grinders KC said as he took off his mask while outdoors. “That’s what I say, actually, by Friday.”
Stretch at Grinders KC says their outdoor venue expansion is almost complete at their east 18th and Locust location in Kansas City, Mo. “We want to keep everybody outside still safe, so our staff is still going to maintain wearing masks,” Stretch said. “We're going to clean tables as we go. We don't want it to come back again.”
Grinders KC expanded not knowing what guidelines would be in place when improvements were finished. “For me, my team, my family, friends and this town, it's huge to start living life again. We're just one entity in this big cog but bringing everybody back to Grinders KC and our 15th season of music,” Stretch said. “Bringing food to everybody sitting outside and being able to see people's smiles, their reactions and their personalities shine through without a mask, it's like a whole new world.”
At the corner of 43rd and Main Street in Kansas City, Ragazza Food & Wine owner Laura Norris is ready to greet more regulars and first timers. “There's at least four tables a night that say, this is their first time out and they're all vaccinated,” Norris said. “They are happy to be out. You know, so it's been great for us to reconnect.”
Following Monday’s announcement that businesses are not subject to social distancing requirements Norris plans to bring barstools back that have been kept stored away during 2020 COVID-19 guidelines. “The last (COVID-19) order put us back to 100% capacity, but it kept the distancing requirements and the masks. We couldn't really change our occupancy,” Norris said. “We were still at between 50 and 60% occupancy because of the distancing requirement of tables. So, this is a really big deal for us to be able to put upwards of probably 24 chairs back into service.”
Norris says it’s important to her that her customers continue to feel safe. “I don't think I want to put all the tables back,” Norris said. “It's not going to be like it was before COVID but it's going to be better for us financially and I think people will still feel safe.”
Both business owners are hopeful for what their futures hold. “A this point we need a lot more employees,” Stretch said. “Everybody in the industry needs a lot more employees but the people are going to come. We're going to feed them.”
“With this new order and getting my PPP loan forgiven by the SBA a few weeks ago, the weight has lifted,” Norris said. “I know I’m going to survive.”
Masks are still required indoors in Kansas City, Mo bars and restaurants when customers are not actively eating or drinking.
The city of Kansas City, Mo provided a list of frequently asked questions regarding the updated order: https://www.kcmo.gov/city-hall/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19-kcmo-information-and-response/reopen
