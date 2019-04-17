KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Queer Eye has completely changed Jones BAR-B-Q. Crowds are normal now with fans and regulars waiting for the chance to get their hands on this now world-famous BBQ.
“It’s always been busy, but nothing like this,” Deborah Jones, who is one of the owners at Jones BAR-B-Q, said.
Deborah and her sister Mary own Jones BAR-B-Q on Kaw Drive in Kansas City, Kansas. Business has doubled for them since appearing on the Netflix hit, Queer Eye.
“They want to take pictures and ask how is it and we take pictures cause we don’t have no problem (SIC) with it, we glad (SIC) to see them,” Deborah said.
People from all over have come to get a taste, like Steve Sanders and his wife who traveled from New Jersey.
“Whether it’s a brisket or ribs or whatever, it’s just you can feel the people who make it,” Sanders said.
Season three of Queer Eye debuted a month ago and Katie Kalahurka binge watched it.
“It makes me so happy that they’ve received a lot of business from the show, but it’s well deserved because the actual product is awesome and the whole customer service experience was great,” Kalahurka said.
In the Jones sister’s episode, the Fab 5 gave their building a facelift, added some benches, designed a new logo and made a lot of other improvements. It left a good impression on viewers.
“Literally he’s been talking about this like every other sentence,” Robert Guy, who lives in Springfield, said.
But in 39 years of business, Deborah and Mary never thought this would be their new normal.
“To Fab 5, y’all already know what y’all done. You went here (SIC), that’s what you’ve done for me and for the customers. I just need them to know that we’re very humbled, we’re very honored and very very grateful,” Mary said.
Jones BAR-B-Q sauce is doing well online. The sisters will start selling a new coconut and pineapple sauce online and at the restaurant in a couple weeks. There sauce will also be in grocery stores soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.