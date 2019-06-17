KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCATA, which manages Kansas City’s buses, said it will rebuild the bus stop, but it doesn’t’ anticipate security changes, believing this to be an accident.
59-year-old Mark Hovey was sitting, waiting on a bus at 67th and Troost around 11:30 p.m. last Tuesday, when a Chevy Impala sped over the curb and killed him.
Other bus riders are angry after seeing the crash caught on camera.
“That’s crazy,” Patty Tilley, RideKC rider, said.
Tilley rides the bus almost every day with friends. She hates to see drivers act recklessly.
“It’s not safe. You gotta (SIC) slow down and pay attention. It could happen to anyone,” Tilley said.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to see what they could do to improve safety at the two stops near the intersection.
They declined an interview but said there was no way of preventing the crash and they plan to rebuild the shelter in the same location.
Police are still looking for 30-year-old Nicolas Hammond. They said he ran off after the crash.
Police are asking for anyone with information to call Kansas City police.
