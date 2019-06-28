Joe’s KC Burnt Ends & Sauce ice cream

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Burnt end ice cream is a thing, and it's coming to Kansas City.

Betty Rae's Ice Cream made the announcement this week on social media. They say Joe's Kansas City partnered to make the one-of-a-kind treat.

Next Thursday, you can get Joe's burnt ends and sauce ice cream. It has barbecue sauce, caramel and candied burnt ends in a sweet cream ice cream.

Betty Rae's is located in Waldo and the River Market. 

