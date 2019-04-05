Fire generic

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A burn ban is in place for Overland Park and Merriam until the end of April.

On Friday, the fire marshal and Johnson County Environmental asked that everyone refrain from significant open burning to help with air quality while firefighters do annual controlled burns.

Recreational fires 3 feet by 2 feet or smaller will be allowed, as is grilling.

Every year, Johnson County Environmental asks that people refrain from burning at this time because of the annual grassland burning that is happening in the Flint Hills. So much burning at once affects air quality.

